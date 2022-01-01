Kylie Minogue to switch sounds again on new album

Kylie Minogue's next album will have a new sound.



The Australian pop princess admits it's challenging to establish a new sonic direction, even after being in the music business for more than three decades.



Kylie is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “I’ve been making albums now for over 30 years but each one is a different journey.



"I’m ready for new music.



"I can’t reveal what the sound is yet but it is all super exciting.



“It’s always a challenge to find that next sound.”



She added: "My last album was mostly made during lockdown.



"To be back in the studio with some of my favourite people is simply a joy."



Kylie went back to her disco-pop roots on 2020's 'DISCO'.



BMG boss Alistair Norbury confirmed recently that Kylie would be bringing out the follow-up to 'DISCO' in 2023.



He said: "So next year we’ll start our third album with Kylie, and we only expected to do one. So the roster is building to a size where it is almost self-sustaining. We already know our first Q1 and Q2 releases for next year."



It is believed the 54-year-old star has teamed up with a number of "exciting" artists for the record, including songwriter Kamille.



A source said in July: "Kylie didn’t get a chance to tour her last album because of COVID restrictions, but she’s thrown herself back into writing music.



"She really loves being in the studio and is spending this summer working on her next record with some really exciting collaborators like [the songwriter] Kamille.



"'Disco proved that she still has what it takes to make a massively successful pop album and people are queuing up to work with her.



"There are major plans in the pipeline and she can’t wait to have another record out and to be back on the road."



While Kylie is anxious to get back on tour, she wanted to make sure she had new music for her fans first.



The insider added: "It has been more than three years since her 'Golden' tour and she is itching to perform.



"But that won’t happen now until this new album is out. It’s going to be well worth the wait."