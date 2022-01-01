Blue release first album in 7 years Heart and Soul

Blue have released their first album in 7 years, 'Heart and Soul'.



The 'Breathe Easy' hitmakers - comprising Simon Webbe, Lee Ryan, Duncan James and Antony Costa - have returned to their roots with one foot in the future on the 10-track LP.



The four-piece never expected to make another album, but ended up working with their old producer Hugh Goldsmith again.



They said: "Our career started with Hugh so it's nice to come back and work with him again. He's got an amazing understanding of music."



Fans can expect to hear some of the new songs - including the lead single 'Haven't Found You Yet' - and old classics on their upcoming tour in support of their seventh studio album in December.



Their pals B'Witched are joining Blue on the jaunt.



The 'C'est La Vie' hitmakers - comprising twins Edele and Keavy Lynch, Lindsay Armaou and Sinead O'Carroll - are thrilled to be reuniting with the 'Guilty' hitmakers.



The Irish group said: “We are so excited to announce that we will be joining Blue on their Heart and Soul arena tour in December 2022. We have been wanting to tour together for some time now after nicknaming ourselves Bluwitched several years ago and are thrilled it is finally happening.



"We’ve known the guys for so long and have always loved their energy and their approach, so we know this is going to be a mega show. We will be bringing our hits of course but we have a new single and expect some surprises from us too! We want to put on an amazing show and can’t wait to see all the fans and some new faces too. What better way to end the year!”



Blue commented: “We are really excited to be teaming up with the girls from B'Witched on our UK tour. We had great fun touring Australia and New Zealand with the girls a few years ago and we are looking forward to round two!"



The two acts toured together for 'The Big Reunion' shows in 2013, along with Five, 911, Atomic Kitten, Honeyz, and Liberty X.



Megan McKenna - who is best known for appearing on 'The Only Way is Essex' - is also performing.



Tickets are on sale via officialblue.com.







Blue's tour dates are:



Sunday 4th December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena



Monday 5th December - Manchester AO Arena



Wednesday 7th December - Leeds First Direct Arena



Friday 9th December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Sunday 11th December - Liverpool M+S Bank Arena



Monday 12th December - Brighton Centre



Tuesday 13th December - London The O2



Thursday 15th December - Bournemouth International Centre



Friday 16th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena



Sunday 18th December - Aberdeen P+J Live



Monday 19th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro



Tuesday 20th December - Newcastle Utilita Arena