Finneas breaks collarbone after falling off electric bike

Finneas is recovering from surgery after breaking his collarbone in an electric bike accident.



The singer-songwriter, who is best known for his collaborations with his sister Billie Eilish, shared an X-ray of his broken collarbone on Instagram on Thursday and revealed the injury was so severe he had to undergo surgery.



"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote in the caption. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"



The 25-year-old went on to thank the staff at the hospital for his treatment, his physical therapist "for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face", and his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski for looking after him.



"I also want to thank my family for their support and love, and most of all Claudia for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened. She has been an Angel through all of this," he praised.



Finneas assured his followers that he should be able to perform with Billie during her three-night run at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in mid-December.



"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned," he concluded his post. "I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon."