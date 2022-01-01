Dolly Parton confirms retirement from touring

Dolly Parton has confirmed that she will not tour anymore.



The 76-year-old country music icon revealed in an interview with Pollstar magazine that she no longer wants to hit the road and tour for weeks on end.



"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore," Dolly told the outlet.



The Jolene hitmaker last toured in 2016 in support of her album Pure & Simple and the trek involved 60 shows in North America.



She went on to explain that she would "not feel right" being away from her 80-year-old husband Carl Dean for weeks at a time and intends to spend their remaining years together closer to home.



"I've done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy," Dolly said. "I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."