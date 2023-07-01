Take That reuniting for BST Hyde Park 2023, declare they are 'Back For Good'

Take That are reuniting for a one-off gig at American Express presents BST Hyde Park next summer.

The trio - comprising Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - will headline the concert series at London's Hyde Park on July 1, 2023.

Take That said: "We're so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we perform on in almost four years. We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016, and we can't wait to see everyone in July."

Sugababes and The Script will open for the 'Back For Good' hitmakers.

Tickets will go on general sale on Thursday 3rd November via www.bst-hydepark.com.

Next year's BST will also see headline performances from Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Pink, BLACKPINK and Billy Joel.

Take That have largely been focused on solo projects with Mark, 50, releasing his latest solo LP 'Land of Dreams' in September.

Gary, meanwhile, toured his one-man theatre show, 'A Different Stage', which shares a name with the 51-year-old singer's tell-all memoir.

Meanwhile, Mark recently said he "would love" Robbie Williams to rejoin Take That.

The 'Angels' hitmaker quit the group in 1995, a year before they split, and after they reformed in 2005, he went on to rejoin in 2010 to work on their album 'Progress' and a subsequent tour.

Although he's keen to welcome Robbie back into the group, Mark teased another album as a three-piece is in the works.

He said: “I would love for it to happen in the future but I think this next record will be the three of us.

“We don’t need to talk about whether he will come back — it’s like this intuition thing.

“He might — if he knows we are in the ­studio — come down and get involved somewhere, maybe in the writing, because that’s just how it happens.”

Fifth member Jason Orange quit the band in 2014 to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight but Mark would also love him back as well.

He added: “I would love the five of us to do something again one day in the future but we don’t know what will happen.

“When [all five of us reunited] in 2010, for us as a band it was really important to make that record.

“To come together and work together for so many reasons, on so many levels — it was really special.

“If anything happens again it will be because everyone really wants to hang out and have fun together and because our diaries have worked out.”