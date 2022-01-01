NEWS

Katy Perry only uses social media to 'post and ghost'

Katy Perry never looks at the comment sections on social media.

Despite having over 108 million followers on Twitter and 74 million followers on Instagram, the Firework hitmaker has made a conscious decision to limit her interaction with the platforms.

"I stopped Googling myself a long time ago, and I don't read comments. So, if I'm on social media, I post and ghost," Katy told The Cut. "I am not going to open the door and invite the whole world to comment about how they think I should live my life."

Instead of focusing on the negative, Katy, who shares a two-year-old daughter named Daisy with her partner Orlando Bloom, relies on her good friends for advice.

"I have a good trusted-friend group, I have a therapist, and we have a couple's therapist, which is really helpful. As a result, I'm very particular about allowing other people's energies to enter," she added.

