Dolly Parton has no plans to tour anymore.

The ‘Jolene’ hitmaker - who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 5 - doubts that she will ever hit the road again for “full-blown tour”.

The 76-year-old country superstar told Pollstar: “I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

Dolly mused that she had spent her “whole life” travelling to perform but now wants to “stay a little closer to home” with Carl Dean, her husband, who she tied the knot with in 1966.

She said: “I’ve done that my whole life, and it takes so much time and energy. I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband [Carl Dean]. We’re getting older now, and I don’t want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me. Or I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans.”

The Grammy award winner - who also has a side career as a children’s literacy advocate with her charity, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library - wants to collab with 70s rock gods Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on her Led Zeppelin-inspired bluegrass album.

Dolly said: ”But I’m going to redo that really on the money. I did it kind of bluegrass-style when I did it; but when I do the rock album, I’m going to actually re-record it – and do it more true to the regular record. I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”