Niall Horan to release new music in early 2023

Niall Horan is to release new music early next year.

The 29-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a member of One Direction - is planning to drop some new tunes in the new year, and revealed he will be releasing a third studio album in 2023.

Speaking in a surprise Twitter video, he said: "It's been a while, which I know you're very aware of. But I just wanted to give you an update about what's going on. I'm back.

"I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really, really proud of.

"I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it. I have a whole new album, too."

The 'Put a Little Love on Me' hitmaker is also planning to play some shows on the festival circuit next year, because it is something he has "wanted to do forever".

He added: "Something that I've wanted to do forever is festivals, and I've never really had the opportunity to do it.

"So I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I'm really excited about. I can't wait to get back on the road and see you guys all over the world, and have a lot of fun. I can't wait to see you soon. Love you very much. See you in the new year."

In July, Niall vowed to finish his third solo album "as soon as I can".

He said at the time: "I’d love to try to get this album done as soon as I can.

“After this, I will be back to America for the foreseeable and then once I’m finished I won’t be too long about getting back out there because I’m going to these gigs these days and getting very jealous."

The former One Direction star was forced to cancel his 'Nice To Meet Ya' World Tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.