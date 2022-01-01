Tory Lanez ordered to house arrest in Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez has been placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring in the lead-up to his court case against Megan Thee Stallion.



On Wednesday, Judge David Herriford ruled that the LUV rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, would be monitored from this week until the trial over his alleged shooting of the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker begins on 28 November.



Megan claims Lanez shot her in the foot following an incident after a house party in the Hollywood Hills back in July 2020.



Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott argued that Lanez is a danger to society and has previously defied court orders not to approach the Sweetest Pie rapper, 27, within 91 metres.



Lanez was arrested in April for violating court orders by directly addressing Megan on social media and revealing DNA evidence via a third-party Twitter user.



Bott also requested Lanez be held without bail after alleging that the 30-year-old assaulted a man, reportedly singer August Alsina, in Chicago in September by punching him in the face.



Shawn Holley, Lanez's attorney, argued that the "allegations are disputed" and pointed out the lack of a case filing in the city.