Bono's voice 'opened up' following father's death

U2 frontman Bono believes his "voice changed" after his father died.

In an interview for NPR to promote his upcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the Irish singer-songwriter discussed his "unscientific theory" that there was a distinctive shift in his singing voice in the wake of his dad Bob Hewson's passing in 2001.

"It's kind of a folksy idea really that when someone you love passes on, there might be a gift in their passing," he explained. "My voice certainly changed...My voice opens up, and there's a physiological reason for that, too, because if you're more relaxed as a person, your voice does open up. In the last few years, I've been singing in ways I never could have imagined."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bono - real name Paul Hewson - reflected on how his father used to tell him he was "a baritone who thinks he's a tenor".

While the Beautiful Day star used to be hurt by the analogy, he now believes it has informed his personality and his desire to punch "over my weight".

"I'm only interested in punching over my weight," the 62-year-old insisted.

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story is set to be released on 1 November.