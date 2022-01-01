Ariana Grande transforms into Wicked witch Glinda with blonde makeover

Ariana Grande has left fans speechless with her new blonde makeover.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 29-year-old debuted her latest look by posting a photo of her freshly lightened locks tied up in a bouncy ponytail.

"New earrings," she jokingly captioned the photo.

"I'm obsessed," one fan wrote, while another exclaimed, "My gasp!"

Meanwhile, a third fan perfectly expressed their feelings, writing that they "just shed a tear."

And director Jon M. Chu, who is helming the film adaptation of the musical Wicked in which Ariana will play Glinda, did acknowledge her accessories, noting that her "earrings look great!"

Ariana, who was spotted filming in London last month, hasn't always sported a brand-new hairdo for work.

In fact, the Nickelodeon alum began her career with a bright red hair colour.

The first part of Wicked, featuring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, is set to be released in December 2024.