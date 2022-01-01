Adele planning to study for university degree

Adele is planning to study for a university degree in English Literature.

During a recent fan Q&A session in Los Angeles to promote the video for her song I Drink Wine, the British superstar revealed that she wants to take up a course after she wraps up her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas next month.

"After Vegas, I really want to get a degree in English Literature. If I hadn't made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I'd be an English Lit teacher," she said, according to The Sun. "I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do. But even though it's not like I'd go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I'd had that experience."

Adele went on to explain that she won't physically attend university but will take up an online course and hire a tutor.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Hello hitmaker shared that she is keen to try her hand at acting.

"I'd love to act, I know what movie I want to do," the 34-year-old continued. "I often get asked to do things that are music related, which I think is too obvious for me to do."