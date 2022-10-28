Drake and 21 Savage's LP Her Loss delayed by COVID-19 infection

Drake and 21 Savage have announced that their album ‘Her Loss’ has been delayed by a week due to producer Noah “40” Shebib catching COVID-19.

The joint LP was due to drop on Friday (28.10.22) but it will now become available on November 4 after Shebib - a long-time collaborator of Drake's - was unable to finish his work on the tracks due to the effects of coronavirus.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Drake revealed: "Our brother @OVO40 got COVID while mixing and mastering the crack so he's resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we'll see you soon."

Drake and 21 Savage only announced ‘Her Loss’ was coming last weekend.

The title of the record and original release date appeared midway through the video for ‘Jimmy Cooks’, a track from Drake’s 2022 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ that features 21 Savage.

Drake and 21 Savage previously worked together on 2021 track 'Knife Talk’ - which featured on Drake's sixth studio album 'Certified Lover Boy' - and ‘Mr. Right Now’ from Savage and Metro Boomin‘s 2020 release 'Savage Mode II'.

Drake's seventh studio LP 'Honestly, Nevermind' was a surprise release on June 17, 2022.