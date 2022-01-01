Taylor Swift removes 'fat' reference from Anti-Hero music video following backlash

Taylor Swift has edited her Anti-Hero music video to remove the word "fat" following online backlash.

The Shake It Off singer released the video for Anti-Hero, the lead single from her new album Midnights, on Friday and it immediately drew criticism on social media from users who considered it 'fatphobic'.

The moment in question shows normal Taylor standing on a bathroom scale and looking down to see the word "fat" as bad Taylor looks on and shakes her head.

In the edited version, which is now on YouTube and Apple Music, the video no longer cuts to Taylor's view of the scale and simply shows her standing on it as her evil alter ego displays her disapproval.

Taylor, who has yet to comment on the change, told fans before the song's release that it delves into her insecurities more than ever before and the video depicts "my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts".

In her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, the singer revealed that she had suffered from disordered eating in the past. She confessed that if she saw a paparazzi photograph in which she looked "too big", it would occasionally "trigger me to just starve a little bit". The scale moment in the Anti-Hero video, which Taylor wrote and directed, could be interpreted as a reference to that admission.

The 32-year-old is currently on a promotional tour for Midnights and is due to appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday.

While in London for the show's taping, Taylor surprised fans at a Bon Iver concert on Thursday night by appearing onstage at the OVO Arena Wembley to perform Exile with frontman Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner for the first time. The duet appeared on her 2020 album Folklore, which Dessner co-wrote and co-produced.