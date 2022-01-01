Kanye West escorted from Skechers offices after showing up unannounced

Kanye West was escorted from the offices of footwear brand Skechers on Wednesday after he turned up uninvited amid his antisemitism controversy.

The Touch the Sky rapper recently lost his partnership deals with Adidas and Balenciaga because he has repeatedly made offensive remarks about Jewish people on social media and in interviews this month.

On Wednesday, executives at Skechers revealed that Kanye was escorted from their Los Angeles offices after he turned up "unannounced and without invitation" and filmed his visit without permission.

"Kanye West – also referred to as Ye – arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," the statement reads.

The officials insisted they had not organised a meeting with Kanye and are not considering working with him following his controversial comments.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," they continued. "The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

Kanye's visit to the footwear company came shortly after German sportswear giant Adidas terminated its deal with him and his Yeezy sneaker brand. Adidas executives declared that they will "end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies".

The 45-year-old has also been dropped by his talent agency and a documentary about him will no longer be released. Representatives of Madame Tussauds in London announced on Wednesday that they had removed their Kanye waxwork from public view.