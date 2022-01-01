Britney Spears denies 'women judging other women' post was about pal Selena Gomez

Britney Spears has clarified that her recent Instagram post slamming female celebrities was not about Selena Gomez.



The Oops!... I Did It Again singer called out A-list ladies for “shaming” women in a Tuesday upload to the social media site.



“Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram,” she wrote. “They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream.”



Page Six and fans speculated that Britney was referring to a speech Selena, who was at Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this year, gave in 2016 where she said, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram, I want to see what’s in here”. Selena, 30, also appeared in BLACKPINK’s song and music video, Ice Cream.



Britney, 40, has now cleared things up in a second post.



“What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all… It was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with…" she wrote to her 41.8 million followers.



“I (was) honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly… men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin!!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.”



She added: “I apologize for my ignorance, but I didn’t even see the video for Ice Cream that Selena Gomez, who I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for(,) had made.”