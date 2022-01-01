Jerry Lee Lewis is alive despite death reports

A spokesperson for Jerry Lee Lewis clarified on Wednesday that the singer is still alive.

On 26 October, TMZ published an article falsely claiming that the Me And Bobby McGee singer had passed away.

After the article had circulated, a representative for Lewis, 87, dismissed the report.

“He’s alive,” a member of Lewis’s management company told NBC News. “TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls**t anonymous tip.”

Since TMZ’s article was corrected, the outlet has deleted the false report and issued a retraction.

“Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead... as we previously reported,” the new article read. “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”