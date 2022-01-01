Alyssa Scott pregnant one year after death of baby son with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is pregnant with her third child nearly a year after the death of her and Nick Cannon's son Zen.

Tragically, little Zen passed away at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

But on Wednesday, Alyssa shared some happy news - she is expecting another baby.

"With you by my side...," she wrote alongside a photo of her displaying her growing bump in a blue dress and holding her four-year-old daughter Zeela.

The model didn't share any further details, such as her due date.

It remains unknown if Nick is the father of Alyssa's impending arrival.

In recent years, the TV host has hit headlines due to his non-traditional family setup.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, five, daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and newborn son Rise with Brittany Bell, and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also a father to a baby son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, has an infant daughter Onyx with Lanisha Cole, and is currently expecting another baby with Abby.