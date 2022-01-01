Avril Lavigne pulls out of When We Were Young festival due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Avril Lavigne has dropped out of the final day of When We Were Young festival due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The Complicated singer, who performed at the star-studded emo/punk festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, has withdrawn from the festival's third and final day on Saturday and been replaced by Death Cab for Cutie.

"We are excited to share that Death Cab for Cutie and Underoath have been added to Sat's lineup," festival organisers tweeted on Tuesday night. "We had the best time on Sun with @AvrilLavigne. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she is unable to join us on Oct. 29th at WWWY. We will miss you Avril!"

The Canadian singer has yet to give fans an explanation for her withdrawal.

When We Were Young, a brand-new festival for 2022, was originally designed as a one-day event but its popularity prompted two more dates. However, the first day of the event had to be called off last weekend due to concerns over high winds.

The line-up includes Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, The All-American Rejects, and Jimmy Eat World.

The 2023 edition of When We Were Young was recently announced, with Blink-182 and Green Day topping the bill.