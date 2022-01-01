Rihanna to release new song Lift Me Up

Rihanna has recorded a new song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Following weeks of speculation, the superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a short teaser of a track titled Lift Me Up.

Dropping on Friday, Rihanna collaborated on the song alongside singer/producer Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler.

In a statement, Tems revealed that Lift Me Up is a tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 in 2020 following a battle with cancer.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life," she said. "I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour.”

Lift Me Up marks Rihanna’s first new single as a lead artist since 2016.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on 11 November.