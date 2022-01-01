Matthew Perry claims he had 'make-out session' with Valerie Bertinelli in 1990

Matthew Perry has claimed that he had a "make-out session" with Valerie Bertinelli while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk nearby.

In his new memoir, the Friends star reveals that he "fell madly in love" with the actress while they worked together on the short-lived 1990 TV show Sydney.

"My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen," he confessed, reports Page Six. "I was completely captivated - I mean, I was obsessed with her and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me."

One night, Matthew went around Valerie and Eddie's home and allegedly discovered his feelings for her were not entirely one-sided.

"As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still," he recalled. "This was my chance! If you think I didn't actually have a chance in hell you'd be wrong, dear reader - Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening - maybe she felt the same way I did... I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me."

However, the following day on set, Valerie made no mention of their kiss and carried on as if nothing had happened and Matthew "quickly got the hint" but was "devastated" on the inside. So, he was relieved when the show got cancelled four weeks later and he didn't have to see Valerie anymore.

The actress was married to the Van Halen rocker between 1981 and 2007 and they have a son. Eddie passed away in 2020 aged 65.

Matthew's memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, will be released on 1 November.