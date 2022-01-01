Sophie Ellis Bextor has 'always regretted' selling her Murder on the Dancefloor boots

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has "always regretted" selling her boots from 'Murder on the Dancefloor.'

The 43-year-old pop star wore a pair of black high-heeled leather boots in the music video for her 2001 hit - which saw her adopt a character who takes part in a dance competition and seeks to injure the other contestants so she can take the crown - and revealed that the boots were auctioned off for a lot less than what she paid.

She said: "I've always regretted it. They didn't say in the charity auction that they were the boots from the video. So I think they sold them for probably less than what I paid to own them in the first place."

Meanwhile, the 'Get Over You' hitmaker explained that when it comes to her music, she often has a co-writer because when she writes "totally alone", she struggles to know how good something is.

Speaking on the 'Style DNA' podcast, she told host Amanda Wakely: "I mainly co-write like writing with other people because I think it helps you weed out the good ideas from the bad. But I also write totally on my own sometimes and I can't tell if I'm doing something brilliant or awful and I end up in checkmate with myself. There's someone I've worked with for a while now called Ed Harcourt, who is an amazing singer-songwriter in his own right. We've worked together on three albums and it's just a very easy collaboration. We have a lot of fun, chat about a ton of stuff and then we write a song as well."