Athletes cut ties with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency following antisemitism controversy

Sports stars Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have terminated their deals with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency over his antisemitic comments.

The Stronger rapper lost his partnerships with brands such as Adidas and Balenciaga after he made a number of offensive remarks about Jewish people on social media and in interviews.

His Donda Sports clients - Los Angeles Rams American football star Donald and Boston Celtics basketball player Brown - followed suit on Tuesday and announced they were leaving Donda Sports.

"The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family," Donald and his wife Erica said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race."

Brown initially said he was staying with Donda Sports on Monday but had a change of heart the following day and announced he was "terminating (his) association" with the agency.

"I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind," he wrote. "In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or my values."

Donald and Brown were the first two athletes to join Donda Sports back in May. Following their departure, the agency has no clients on its roster.

American footballer Antonio Brown declared in a statement on Tuesday that he will remain in his post as President of Donda Sports.

"I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences, and design to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye," he wrote.