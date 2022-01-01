Mutya Buena has "never cared" what people think about her music.

The 37-year-old pop star - who is best known as a founding member of the Sugababes - explained that while a "personal attack" on her character can often hurt, she has never had such a "bad reaction" when it comes to criticism of her work.

She said: "I don't know how I've done it for so many years - the knock-backs and will to get up and sing. For many years, I was in a hole, but my passion for music made me carry on. I've grown to the point of not caring what people think about me. When it's a personal attack it's always harder. Thank God I've never had such a bad reaction when it comes to music."

Mutya recently reunited with her 'About You Now' hitmakers Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy - who at various times in the group's history were replaced by the likes of Heidi Range, Jade Ewan, and Amelle Berrabah - after managing to reclaim the Sugababes name and promised that the the trio are "not finished" with their career and have more to "prove" as they hit the road once again

She is quoted by The Daily Star newspaper as saying: "We don't feel like we've finished or got to where we want to be in our careers. We have a lot we want to do inThe Sugababes individually and as a group and to prove everyone wrong, basically.”

The Sugababes are on tour across the UK for the first time in almost a decade until November 7.