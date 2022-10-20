DJ Mighty Mouse dies 'suddenly'

DJ Mighty Mouse has died.

The music producer - whose real name was Matthew Ward - passed away "suddenly" at his home in Spain last Thursday (20.10.22) after suffering an aortic aneurysm.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Defected Records said: "Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain. Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm. We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent. Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans. We would ask you to please respect the family's privacy at this terrible time. All enquiries and condolences through his agent, please."

Mighty Mouse came to prominence in the music industry with his 'Disco Circus' mix series before making regular appearances on dance shows broadcast on BBC Radio 1.

Following his death, tributes from the world of music poured in for the tragic star.

Fellow DJ Simon Dunmore said: "Sending love and condolences to Matthew’s family friends. RIP Mighty Mouse", whilst DJ Jason Dee added: "Saw him in Sydney in 2019 supporting Late Nite Tuff Guy and he was excellent. He played his remix of Abba and it rocked the place. This was long before his edit was heavily supported the world over."

'The Mighty Wonky Disco Show' host was due to make an appearance at The Lofts in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Saturday (29.10.22) before going on to host a Halloween set in Barcelona on Monday.