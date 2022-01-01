Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for 'shaming' women

Britney Spears called out female celebrities who speak publicly on indecency in a new Instagram post.

In a Tuesday rant, the Toxic singer slammed female celebrities who speak on women “exposing their bodies”.

While Britney did not name the celebrities she referred to in the post, Just Jared speculated that the pop star was reacting to a speech Selena Gomez made in 2016 where she said, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram, I want to see what’s in here”.

“Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram,” Britney wrote in her post. “They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream.”

Selena, who was a guest at Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this year, has also appeared in BLACKPINK’s song and music video, Ice Cream.

The singer continued: “These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies!!!! Who cares if the(y) flaunt it??? THEY SHOULD! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don’t be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams.”

She concluded, “Why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing?”