Lewis Capaldi swapped out Ed Sheeran's lyrics on his upcoming song

Lewis Capaldi changed Ed Sheeran's lyrics in his song because he felt they were outdated.

The Scottish superstar had the global pop megastar co-write the track 'Pointless' on his upcoming second studio album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent', but he felt it wasn't right to suggest a woman should automatically change her surname to her husband's last name when they get married, so he took it out.

The lyric Ed suggested was: “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.”

Lewis told the BBC: “I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that!’

“I don’t even think that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”

The 'Forget Me' singer admitted he was "wary" of becoming another artist with a co-write from Ed, noting how “every British artist who has a number one record seems to have Ed on it."

Lewis was honest with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker about his apprehensions and he even suggested using another name on the songwriting credits.

Lewis, 26, added: “That’s a testament to how good he is but I was wary of it.

“My ego was going, ‘I don’t want people thinking Ed wrote my song’.

“I actually mentioned that to him and he offered to take up a pseudonym – but at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question.”

Lewis turned to Sir Elton John for some advice on his follow-up to his 2019 record-breaking debut studio effort 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

The 75-year-old music legend spilled: "He's made a second album and he's got apprehensions about it, which is normal.

"He came down to play me some tracks and it's a no-brainer."