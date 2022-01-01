Could Slipknot be headlining Download 2023?

Corey Taylor has hinted Slipknot could headline Download 2023.



The frontman of the iconic heavy metal group was unable to "confirm nor deny" the rumours, and this has left fans continuing to speculate whether or not the 'Duality' rockers will make it to Donington next year for the heavy music festival.



Taking part in a Q+A at the For The Love Of Horror convention in Manchester, he teased the crowd: "I'm going to try and make this as clear as I can.



"On my life, I can neither confirm nor deny. I wish I could tell you that we're going to be there, I really do."



With a smile across his face, he added: "Unfortunately, I don't have that answer right now. So I will tell you when I can."



He then joked: "That'll get people p***** off."



Corey and co last headlined Download in 2019.



The 48-year-old star has just wrapped a solo tour of the UK.



And Slipknot released their seventh studio album 'The End, So Far' on September 30.



Meanwhile, bandmate Jim Root recently explained that the reason they've stuck together for more than two decades and always top their last release is that they are all equals and still "love" what they do.



Speaking to Australian Guitar Magazine, the guitarist said: "We're getting to that point in our career where we're all in this together.



"We all want to do the best we can for the role we play in this band, and when that becomes the priority, that's when you put ego aside, put all that bull**** aside, and work together to make something great."