Lynne Spears claims she stopped doctors giving Britney Spears lithium

Lynne Spears has allegedly filed a motion claiming she intervened in daughter Britney Spears’s conservatorship-enforced drug regimen.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the singer’s mother is asking the court to pay her over $600,000 (£523,887) in attorney’s fees. She claims the money was used to stop doctors from giving the pop star lithium.



Lithium is a drug “used to treat mania that is part of bipolar disorder”, according to the Mayo Clinic. The clinic warns that the drug may cause lithium toxicity, increased pressure in the brain, encephalopathic syndrome, serotonin syndrome, or other side effects.



Lynne claimed in her petition to the court that she is responsible for Britney being taken off lithium via legal action taken in May 2019, for which she is asking to be compensated.



“Factually, the beginning of the end of the abusive conduct, and indeed the conservatorship itself, started at that court hearing at which Lynne Spears first appeared in May of 2019,” her petition recounts. “The Court ordered a medical review. The lithium stopped. Ms (Britney) Spears could see her children and was allowed to travel.”



Along with implying that Lynne was responsible for the 2019 medical review and its conclusion to stop giving Britney lithium, the petition also implied that this hearing caused the eleven-year conservatorship over the 40-year-old singer to end.



The document continues, “After nearly eleven straight years of an unchallenged Conservatorship, five months after Lynne Spears intervened as an interested party, the structure of the conservatorship was upended, and the direct beneficiary of that change was Britney Spears.”



Britney was under her controversial conservatorship from 2008 until 2021. She has accused her mother numerous times of being implicit in the court-ordered hold over her.