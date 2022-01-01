Rita Ora and Taika Waititi to host MTV EMAs

Celebrity couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have signed up to host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) together.

The singer, who previously hosted the awards ceremony solo in 2017, will return to emcee the show with her partner, Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika.

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special," Rita said in a statement. "We've got it all at this year's EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music. We can't wait for audiences to share these moments with us."

In a joint statement, the couple added, "We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world. We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."

The annual ceremony will take place at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on 13 November. Harry Styles leads the nominees with seven and is closely followed by Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Rosalía.

"Rita Ora is a long-time MTV/EMA favourite and together with the multi-talented Taika Waititi, we're absolutely certain this powerhouse duo will set the stage for one electrifying night of global music celebration," said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount, and chief content officer of music for Paramount+.

Rita began dating the New Zealand-born director in 2021 and they reportedly got married earlier this year.