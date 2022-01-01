Taylor Swift has missed connecting with fans at live shows

Taylor Swift cannot wait to head out on tour because she has really missed "that connection" with her fans.

The Shake It Off singer hasn't hit the road since 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour because her 2020 trek, Lover Fest, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since her last tour, Taylor has released four albums - Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights - as well as the re-recordings of Fearless and Red, and she shared that she misses seeing the way her fans react to her music in person.

"I miss it. I really miss it. I miss, you know, when you write songs and you're proud of the songs, and you have the fans reacting... the most potent way that you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces," she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. "Do you know what I mean? I miss that a lot. I really miss that connection."

Jimmy tried to get Taylor to announce her touring plans during the interview by noting that she hasn't been on a worldwide trek for four years.

She gave nothing away by replying, "I think I should do it", as the studio audience cheered.

Jimmy asked, "Are we talking sooner than later?" and she simply said, "You know, I should do it... When it's time, we'll do it."

Taylor is widely expected to announce her tour in the near future because fans are able to sign up for access to the presale until Thursday.