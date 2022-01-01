Dolly Parton pays tribute to 'brother' Leslie Jordan

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to her good friend Leslie Jordan.

The actor/comedian died after a car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. He was 67.

Taking to Instagram, Dolly issued a statement in which she remembered her fellow Tennessee native.

"Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," she wrote. "I know people always say 'Oh, they will be missed,' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Last year, Leslie released a gospel music album titled Company's Comin', which featured appearances from the likes of Dolly, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, and Eddie Vedder.

In addition, Brandi has also posted an emotional tribute to the Will & Grace star on Instagram. Alongside a video of her singing with Leslie, she revealed she was heartbroken by the news of her friend's sudden passing.

"I will never understand why god took him home so early. I can't make sense of this loss right now. I wish I had more profound words to soothe the souls who have lost the laughter and light today," the musician shared. "Most people know how he made us (his fellow hunker-downers) laugh smile and reconsider our collective tattered faith in god. But few people know the thankless work he did to hold the hands of the rejected and to walk traumatized and forgotten queer people from the trenches to the throne. @thelesliejordan you will never be forgotten you absolute gift to humanity. Put in a good word for us with the ol' man upstairs."