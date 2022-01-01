Taylor Swift explains how Dylan O'Brien came to play drums on new song

Taylor Swift has revealed how Dylan O'Brien ended up playing drums on her song Snow on the Beach.

When the singer's latest album Midnights was released on Friday, eagle-eyed fans spotted The Maze Runner actor credited as the drummer on Snow on the Beach, Taylor's collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the 32-year-old explained that she and her songwriting partner Jack Antonoff were hanging out with Dylan at the music producer's home studio and asked if he wanted to record the drum track.

"Dylan was actually in the studio with me and Jack because we were - a lot of the time we record at his place. Dylan was just hanging out, like, drinking wine with us and listening to stuff and he was just trying out the drum kit there," she recalled. "He wasn't serious, but as I said, we were drinking wine and so, we were just sort of like, 'Oh, we haven't recorded the drums for this one yet, see if you wanna.' And he just played the drums on the song. Sometimes it just happens like that."

Taylor met Dylan when she cast him alongside Sadie Sink in her All Too Well short film last year and he has since become "really close friends" with her and Jack and they hang out "all the time".

The Blank Space singer added that she likes to create music or visuals with her friends, and even though the album is thematically dark she "had more fun making it than any album I've ever made".