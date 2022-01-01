Tom Grennan joins Sir Paul McCartney as Music Venue Trust patron

Tom Grennan has been made a patron of the Music Venue Trust.

The 'Lionheart (Fearless)' hitmaker has joined the likes of Sir Paul McCartney and Frank Turner as an advocate for grassroots music venues across the UK.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter recently returned to The Finsbury in Finsbury Park, north London, where he started out and shared how vital small independent venues are for the future of music.

Speaking in a video interview with Mercury Prize Sponsor FREENOW, who have partnered with MVT to fund gigs at grassroots music venues, Tom said: "Grassroots venues are so important because if we didn't have them, we wouldn't have music.

"Music is still alive and this is why venues like this are so important, because if we didn't have venues I wouldn't be about, and I know a lot of others wouldn't be about. There are so many artists, so many genres of music, so many different people that are wanting or needing to be found. You don't need to be glued to your phone to try and find the next big thing because, trust me, the next big things are in venues like this. So, get off your phone, go out and watch and listen to live music, and enjoy it."

The charity has just launched the Pipeline Investment Fund, offering UK grassroots music venues grants of up to £5000.

Former Beatles legend McCartney, 80, pledged his support back in 2016.

He said at the time: "Throughout my career I’ve been lucky enough to play in venues of all different shapes and sizes, from tiny clubs to massive stadiums all over the world. Without the grassroots clubs, pubs and music venues my career could have been very different. I support Music Venue Trust because artists need places to start out, develop and work on their craft and small venues have been the cornerstone for this. If we don’t support live music at this level then the future of music in general is in danger."

Head to https://youtu.be/6eRe_u7A-wk to check out the full interview with Tom.