Tom Odell wows with surprise live performance at St Pancras

Today, British singer-songwriter, Tom Odell wowed visitors to St Pancras International with a live acoustic performance on the station’s world-famous free-to-play Elton John Piano.



Thousands stopped to capture the solo star’s set filled with songs taken from his forthcoming new album Best Day Of My Life and from his acclaimed catalogue as the multi-award-winning musician continued a legacy of surprise performances at the station from world-class musicians such as Elton John, John Legend, and Ed Sheeran.



Tom embarked on an independent new chapter of his career in 2021, in which he reclaimed creative control of his music and took back the reins of his career. Now an independent artist and armed with a newfound sense of freedom, Tom has stripped things back: Best Day Of My Life, his 5th studio album due out on October 28th, takes him to some frank and painful places, exploring topics which resonate with many Londoners - from his ongoing battle with anxiety to tackling the emotional peaks and troughs.



Tom also performed his debut hit single ‘Another Love’, currently back in the top 15 in the singles chart and 12 in the Global Spotify chart, as it recently had a phenomenal resurgence this year with the song often used in videos on the crisis in Ukraine and protests in Iran.



The Ivor Novello and Brit award winner, Tom performed the single at ITV’s Concert For Ukraine earlier this year alongside other artists which raised a combined £13.4m, he also performed it at Bucharest train station to raise awareness and money for Ukrainian refugees, and came together with Grammy Award winning DJ and Producer Tiësto for a remix of the single with all proceeds donated to the charity Choose Love.



Tom says: “I feel so liberated to be an independent artist. One year ago, I set myself the challenge to write and record an entire album using only my voice and my piano with absolutely nothing else. I am so proud of the way this record has turned out and couldn’t wait to share it with the public. To perform it in such a unique setting, to so many different people, all paused for a moment enjoy music together, is a brilliant experience.”

