Craig David turns eco-activist on Better Days (I came by train)

Craig David has released 'Better Days (I came by train)' in a bid to encourage people to make more sustainable choices.



The Garage King has turned eco-activist to highlight how swapping a car journey for the train will produce a whopping 70 per cent less CO2.



The lyrics include a line about how "the little things we know can make a beautiful change."



An animated music video was also shared to raise awareness of the climate emergency the planet is facing.



Speaking of the new song, he said: "Writing this was a real passion project for me as I want to help raise awareness of the impact our choices can have on the environment. Even swapping just one journey from car or plane to train can make a significant difference - it's a no-brainer if you want to do your bit to help towards a better future! Even the smallest things can make a beautiful change."



Fans can listen to 'Better Days (I came by train)' on all major streaming platforms, and check out the music video on Craig David's official YouTube channel.