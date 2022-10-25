Whigfield undergoing biopsy after health scare

Whigfield is undergoing a biopsy.



The 'Saturday Night' hitmaker - whose real name is Sannie Charlotte Carlson - recently revealed she was having a series of health tests, including an MRI, to establish what's wrong with her.



And updating fans on Tuesday (25.10.22), she wrote on Instagram: "Back at the hospital for a biopsy. Hopefully all this will be over soon.



Have a great day everyone and Wish me luck."



The Danish Eurodance icon, 52, was sent for an emergency MRI scan two weeks ago, meaning she had to miss her first concert, Oktober Festival in Odense, Denmark.



She wrote at the time: "Hey guys,



Unfortunately i won't be able to perform at tonight's Oktober Festival in Odense DK.



Those who follow me know that i haven't really been feeling 100 per cent lately and been doing various checkups.



Unfortunately i've been booked for an emergency MRI scan tomorrow and because of logistics, it would be impossible to do both.



This is a first for me to miss a gig and I'm truly sorry for the guys in Odense and thanks for the help @international.artists.holland



"Hope you're going to have a fantastic night and hope to see you soon (sic)"



Whigfield recently revealed she gave up alcohol seven years ago because it started to feel "wrong" for her body.



She said: "I have given up the drinking because drinking was basically part of tour life, because of boredom and because there was so much waiting around.



"I wasn't the sort of person who would wake up and drink, don't get me wrong, but it was just like a social thing and to do with my work. Backstage there was booze everywhere. It was just like, it just became part of my life, and one day I just went, 'Ugh' – I'd had enough of it because waking up feeling like s*** isn't good.



"I just could feel in my body and brain that the whole thing was wrong. It was just, you know when something takes over."