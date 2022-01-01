Lil Baby denies Saweetie relationship rumours

Lil Baby has shut down speculation suggesting he is dating Saweetie.



Last December, the Tap In rapper – real name Diamonté Harper – posted a mirror selfie to Instagram showing her sitting on a man’s lap, though she did not share any further details.



Rumours soon began to circulate that it was Lil Baby, also known as Dominique Jones, in the snap but he later took to Twitter to insist he was single.



And during a recent appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Lil Baby again denied that it was him in Saweetie’s picture when questioned over the topic.



“Nah,” the 27-year-old simply responded.



Previously, Lil Baby dated model/entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, with whom he shares a son.



Saweetie was in a relationship with Migos star Quavo from 2018 until March 2021.