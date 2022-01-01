Taylor Swift put 'psychotic amount' of Easter eggs in Bejewelled music video

Taylor Swift put a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs in her Bejewelled music video.



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Shake It Off star revealed that she outdid herself with the "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs - hidden messages, images, or details - in the promo, which was released at midnight on Tuesday.



"So, basically the first video, Anti-Hero, I was like, 'This is gonna be the first single.' And I knew that. But I was like, 'I want to make a video that is just for the fans who like certain things, like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos,'" she explained. "We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video. Because there are so many that we could not keep track."



Her fans have identified many of the secret nods in the video, which many believe is Taylor's way of announcing she will be re-recording her third album, Speak Now, next.



The Bejewelled video puts a spin on the classic Cinderella tale, with Taylor as the princess and her friends Este, Danielle and Alana Haim as her evil stepsisters and Laura Dern as her stepmother.



The 32-year-old explained to host Jimmy that she aimed high trying to get Oscar-winning actress Laura in her promo



"I was like, 'What if we really shoot for the stars with the other casting? With like, you know, what if it was, like, Oscar-winner Laura Dern playing my stepmother?'" she recalled, before remembering their conversation. "'Oscar-winner Laura Dern, hello. I've written a script, it's a one-scene script in which you are going to call me a tired tacky wench' and she was like, 'I'm down.' She's the coolest. She's so funny."



The video also features Dita Von Teese, make-up artist Pat McGrath, and Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.



Bejewelled is taken from Taylor's new album Midnights, which was released on Friday.