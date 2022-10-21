Taylor Swift will tour "when it's time".



The pop megastar has just dropped her recording-breaking album 'Midnights' - which is already the highest-selling record of 2022, within just days of its release - and the 'Karma' singer is keen to reconnect with her Swifties when she tours again.



Appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said of hitting the road: “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it. I really miss it."



She went on: “I miss when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces … I really miss that connection.”



The 32-year-old singer's last jaunt was 2018's 'Reputation Stadium Tour'.



The tour teaser comes as ‘Midnights’ sold more than one million copies in its first three days of release.



Since it dropped on Friday (21.10.22), Taylor's 10th studio album has shifted the units in America – a record only previously reached by her 2017 LP ‘Reputation’.



Taylor also broke the Spotify record for the highest number of streams on the first day of a release.



If her critically acclaimed ‘Midnights’ debuts at No1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, it will mark her 11th chart-topping album.



A basic edition of the record was put out at midnight before she released an extended version titled ‘3AM’ that included seven extra tracks.



The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker made ‘Midnights’ during downtime from re-recording her early records due to a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun, 41, and is her first original record since her 2020 sister records 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'.