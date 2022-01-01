Kanye West dropped by agency amid antisemitism controversy

Kanye West has been dropped by his agency CAA over his antisemitic comments.



The Stronger rapper has come under fire this month for making divisive and offensive remarks about Jewish people on social media and in interviews.



As a result of the controversy, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) officials confirmed on Monday that they are no longer representing Kanye as a client.



It is the latest business to sever its ties with the disgraced rapper. Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has ended its partnership with the 45-year-old and officials at MRC Entertainment announced on Monday that they would not release a completed documentary about him.



Organisations such as the Anti-Defamation League and StandWithUs are calling for brands such as Adidas and Gap to follow suit.



"Ye is spewing dangerous antisemitic tropes that promote hate and ill will towards Jews," said StandWithUs co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein in a statement to HollywoodLife. "Companies should not be profiting on his name since he is this hostile. This includes GAP which is still shamefully promoting his YEEZY hoodie".



StandWithUs is an international non-partisan education organisation that supports Israel and fights antisemitism, according to its website.



"Kudos to Balenciaga and to CAA for dropping Ye. Adidas and Gap have yet to respond," Rothstein continued. "People of goodwill should stay far away from someone who proudly regurgitates this level of abhorrent rhetoric."



Gap and Kanye were already in the process of dissolving their partnership before the controversy. Earlier this month, Adidas representatives said its deal with the rapper was "under review".