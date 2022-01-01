Kanye West documentary shelved after rapper's antisemitic remarks

A documentary about Kanye West has been shelved following the rapper's antisemitic remarks.

Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley, executives at MRC Entertainment, announced in a memo on Monday that they won't release their completed documentary about the rapper following his series of offensive comments about Jewish people.

"This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West," the executives explained, reports Variety. "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform."

Their letter continued, "Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years - the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.

"This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon, and Rome, went acoustic with The Spanish Inquisition, and Russia's Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era."

They added that the silence from leaders and corporations over the rapper's behaviour is "dismaying but not surprising".

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has cut ties with its collaborator over his antisemitism controversy, while a representative for U.S. Vogue confirmed the magazine wouldn't work with him again.