Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Midnights’ sells more than one million copies in three days

Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Midnights’ has sold more than one million copies in its first three days on sale, making it the top-selling record so far of 2022.



The 32-year-old singer’s tenth album, released Friday (21.10.22), shifted the units in America – a record only previously reached by Taylor’s album ‘Reputation’, put out in 2017.



Taylor also broke the Spotify record for the highest number of streams on the first day of a release.



If her critically acclaimed ‘Midnights’ debuts at No1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, it will make it her eleventh chart-topping album, according to MailOnline.



A basic edition of the record was put out at midnight before she released an extended version title ‘3AM’ that included seven extra tracks.



Taylor has said ‘Midnights’ contains themes of “self-hated” after it was the subject of intense speculation over its apparently personal lyrics.



She told ‘New Music Daily’ on Apple Music About the song ‘Karma’ from the record: “So one of the themes about ‘Midnights’ is how you’re feeling in the middle of the night, and that can be intense self-hatred.



“You go through these very polarising emotions when you’re up late at night and your brain just spirals – it can spiral downward or it can spiral way up and you can just be really feeling yourself and ‘Karma’ is written from a perspective of feeling like really happy really proud of the way your life is… feeling like this must be a reward for doing stuff right and it’s a song that I really love because I think we all need some of those moments.



“You know, we can’t just be beating ourselves up all the time. You have to have these moments where you’re like, ‘You know what karma is, my boyfriend, and that’s it.”



It was a rare public mention from Taylor about her actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 31, who she has been dating since 2006.



Taylor made ‘Midnights’ on a break from currently re-recording her early records due to a dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun, 41, and is her first original record in two years.