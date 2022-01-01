John Newman becomes a first-time father

John Newman has welcomed his first child with his partner Nana-Maria.

The Love Me Again singer announced via Instagram on Monday that his wife Nana-Maria had given birth to the couple's first child.

Captioning a black-and-white photo of the baby sleeping, John wrote, "A star is born".

He did not reveal the newborn's name.

Metro reports that the singer first met Nana-Maria on a flight from Copenhagen to Bornholm, Denmark. They dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2017. They got married in 2018.

John has previously spoken about how Nana-Maria supported him during his health struggles.

John had a tumour removed in 2012 but it returned in 2016. He has reportedly been given the all-clear, though he attends monthly check-ups in case of recurrence.

"She's just brilliant and I really enjoy spending time with her," he said of Nana-Maria's support.