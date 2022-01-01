Mariah Carey to spread festive joy with two Christmas concerts

Mariah Carey is to get into the festive spirit with two upcoming Christmas concerts.

On Monday, the superstar announced that she will perform her new revue - Merry Christmas To All! - at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on 11 December and at Madison Square Garden in New York on 13 December.

"It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!" wrote Mariah on Instagram.

Tickets will go on sale on 28 October.

During checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt as well as a copy of Mariah's illustrated holiday fairy tale, The Christmas Princess.

The book will officially hit shelves on 1 November.