Meghan Trainor was 'so sick' following the release of All About That Bass

Meghan Trainor's voice and mental health "couldn't keep up" with her overnight success with All About That Bass.

In a new interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the 28-year-old revealed that the success of her debut single in 2014 was overwhelming and she struggled to cope with the demands of her newfound fame.

"The schedule got crazy and my voice couldn't keep up, my mental health couldn't keep up. I got bronchitis all the time. I was so sick, I didn't know how to take care of myself," she confessed.

Wallace noted that All About That Bass was praised by many for its body-positive lyrics while others criticised it for shaming those with naturally thin figures. In response, Meghan admitted she was "so naïve of what was happening" with that conversation.

However, she shared that the song closed doors for her and she has had songwriters and producers turn down working with her, even as recently as her third album, 2020's Treat Myself.

"I thought, 'Oh, now every door will be open. I've finally worked hard enough that now everyone will want to work with me and everything's going to be easy now.' And then it was opposite and every door was shut harder on me," the singer shared. "I don't know (why) to this day... like my dream producers and songwriters that I grew up studying and worshipping, I was told on like my third album, like, no, they won't write with you. I had to go backwards and fight harder, and write harder."