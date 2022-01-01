NEWS Taylor Swift's Midnights breaks all streaming records Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift’s 10th full-length studio album, Midnights, shattered Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music streaming records in less than 24 hours.



Midnights was the biggest album debut for Spotify ever as it became the “Most Streamed Album in a Single Day.” In addition, Taylor eclipsed the record as the “Most Streamed Artist in a Single Day” in Spotify history.



Midnights also remarkably breaks the all-time record for “most single day streams for an artist in Spotify history,” surpassing the record set by Bad Bunny earlier this year. Not to mention, this critically adored album captured 67 #1’s worldwide on iTunes and Apple Music with 98 #1’s worldwide.



Midnights also notably broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams and "Lavender Haze" Debuted #1 on Apple Music Top 100: Global. With two tracks from the album hitting #1, Taylor has earned 55 #1 hits on US iTunes singles, the most of any artist. On Amazon Music, Taylor also received the most first day album streams globally of any artist in addition to the most Alexa requests ever. In addition, “Anti-Hero” is the #1 trending video on YouTube in the US.



Global Spotify Highlights:

Midnights breaks record for biggest album debut in Spotify History with 185M+ Streams

Taylor Swift how holds the top 5 biggest streaming debuts in chart history.

All 13 tracks from the original version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' debut in the top 13.

Taylor Swift breaks the all-time record for most single day streams for an artist catalog in Spotify history.

"Anti-Hero" debuts at #1 with 17.39 million streams. Biggest chart debut in history.

"Lavender Haze" debuts at #2 with 16.4 million streams. Second biggest chart debut in history.

"Snow On the Beach" debuts at #3 with 15.03 million streams. Third biggest chart debut in history. Biggest streaming debut for an all-female collaboration, surpassing previous record by over 5 million.

"Maroon" debuts at #4 with 14.4 million streams. Second biggest chart debut in history.

"You're On Your Own, Kid" debuts at #5 with 12.84 million streams. Fifth biggest chart debut in history.



US Spotify Highlights:

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' breaks record for biggest album debut in US Spotify history, with 88M+ streams.

Taylor Swift now holds the top 4 biggest single day streaming peaks in US history.

"Anti-Hero" debuts at #1 with 7.786 million streams. Biggest single day streams in history.

"Lavender Haze" debuts at #2 with 7.644 million streams. Second biggest single day streams in history.

"Maroon" debuts at #3 with 6.8 million streams. Third biggest single day streams in history.

"Snow On the Beach" debuts at #4 with 6.719 million streams. Fourth biggest single day streams in history.



Apple/iTunes Highlights:

'Midnights' reached #1 US Apple Music

'Midnights' reached #1 US iTunes.

"Lavender Haze" reached #1 US Apple Music

"Lavender Haze" reached #1 global Apple Music

"The Great War" reached #1 US iTunes

"Bigger Than The Whole Sky" reached #1 US iTunes

Taylor Swift has earned 55 #1 hits on US iTunes singles, the most of any artist



On YouTube, Taylor launched the #TSAntiHeroCallenge, which was inspired by one of Taylor’s favorite songs off her new album Midnights – “Anti-Hero.” For the first time on YouTube, she’s asked fans to show their anti-heroic moments to the world and build upon the themes and artistry surrounding her new body of work. Click here to check it out.



Right out of the gate, Midnights earned perfect scores from The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The Independent and more. It has already gathered some of the most enthusiastic and unanimous praise of her career to date. Fans worldwide have embraced the album and in less than 12 hours, it became “the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history”.