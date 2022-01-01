NEWS Tom Grennan announced as Patron of Music Venue Trust Newsdesk Share with :





English singer/songwriter Tom Grennan is the latest artist to become a patron of Music Venue Trust, joining the expanding list of advocates for the UK's grassroots music sector, including Sir Paul McCartney, Nova Twins, Frank Turner, Tim Burgess and more. Music Venue Trust, which works to protect, secure and improve the UK’s Grassroots Music Venues, calls on patrons to help spread the charity’s message and emphasise the need for the whole music community to engage with their local venue.



Tom's affinity to grassroots venues began at The Finsbury in north London, a venue he credits for kickstarting his career. In a video interview with Mercury Prize Sponsor FREENOW, who have partnered with MVT to fund gigs at grassroots music venues, Tom said: "Grassroots venues are so important because if we didn't have them, we wouldn't have music."



"Music is still alive and this is why venues like this are so important, because if we didn't have venues I wouldn't be about, and I know a lot of others wouldn't be about. There are so many artists, so many genres of music, so many different people that are wanting or needing to be found. You don't need to be glued to your phone to try and find the next big thing because, trust me, the next big things are in venues like this. So, get off your phone, go out and watch and listen to live music, and enjoy it."



FREENOW are highlighting the importance of grassroots venues and their crucial role in the music industry's eco system by underwriting the costs of one-off shows by future Mercury Prize hopefuls in venues across the UK. This campaign, alongside the platforms provided by MVT's patrons, underlines the crucial role of grassroots venues within the music industry’s ecosystem in providing platforms for emerging and established artists.



MVT’s patrons are one of many initiatives put in place by the charity to highlight and preserve the UK’s grassroots music sector. This year, MVT launched ‘Own Our Venues’, a campaign aiming to provide ownership to grassroots music venues across the country.



The new initiative sees MVT setting up a Charitable Community Benefit Society: Music Venue Properties (MVP), allowing the public to buy into a funding pool, receiving 3% APR on their investment, where the money will be used by MVP to purchase the venue's leaseholds as opposed to being beholden to a 3rd party landlord with no interest in the venue’s operation. This would put to rest the main issue venue operators have faced the last 2 years, and continue to face as the concert economy is still recovering. The initiative has garnered support across the music industry, including a recent donation from Ed Sheeran.



Tom Grennan was recently praised for his efforts to keep tour ticket prices low, dismissing all VIP and platinum ticket options from his own headline 2023 UK arena tour - the biggest headline dates of his career. Fans and fellow artists were quick to praise Tom's decision. Speaking at the time, Tom said, "we’ve worked hard to pull the cost of tickets down. The pinch is real, and I take it very seriously. Others should take note."



All of MVT’s current patrons can be seen here: musicvenuetrust.com/patrons/