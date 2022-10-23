Beyonce sold tickets to her Renaissance tour for fifty thousand dollars

Beyonce sold a ticket to her 'Renaissance' tour for $50,000.

The ‘Break My Soul’ hitmaker unveiled her plans to take her seventh studio album on the road next year while auctioning off a special VIP bundle at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala hosted by her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her step-father Richard Lawson on Sunday (23.10.2022) in Santa Monica.

According to footage posted on social media, the 41-year-old superstar offered up a “concert ticket package” for her upcoming world tour at the star-studded auction in aid of Where Art Can Occur Theatre Centre’s arts and mentorship programmes in the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker’s home state of Texas.

Beyonce’s listing - which was broadcast on the screen - included a pair of tickets to any stop of the purchaser's choice, airfare, hotel and one-of-a-kind backstage experience dubbed as “guided backstage tour with Miss Tina.”

It read: “Concert Ticket Package. Valued at a total of $20,000, United x WACO offers you a chance to see Beyonce on her Renaissance Tour starting in the Summer of 2023 at any of United’s national and international destinations around the world.

“This prize is complete with 2 First Class International United Airline Polaris tickets to select cities, with 3-Night hotel accommodations at a Marriott property.

“And, to one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, 2 concert tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance 2023 Tour with a guided backstage tour with Miss Tina!’

The tour - or any music videos - is yet to be officially announced but reports have circulated that Beyonce has been planning to take the first of a “three act project” around the world.

In June, the ‘Formation’ hitmaker - who is mother to daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her rapper husband Jay-Z, 52 - revealed creating the LP made her “feel free and adventurous”.

Beyonce wrote: “Creating [‘Renaissance’] allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”