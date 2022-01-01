Mary Lambert marries Wyatt Paige Hermansen

Singer Mary Lambert married Wyatt Paige Hermansen on Saturday.

The Same Love songstress told People in an interview published on Sunday that she had married her longtime partner the previous day.

Mary and Wyatt wed in a 22 October ceremony in Oakland, Maine. The main ceremony was held outdoors at Enchanted Gables, while the reception was held in a barn on the grounds.

“It feels like the perfect mix of, ‘We’re on a farm but we’re also in our nice shoes!’” the 33-year-old gushed of the venue. "We didn’t want it to look like anybody else’s wedding. We really want it to be us.

“We wanted to be the wedding that people look at and say, ‘I want to do that.’”

Leslie Yingling, a close friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony, and Mary and Wyatt wrote their own vows.

Wyatt told People of writing their own vows: “With both of us being writers, and obviously Mary being an artist and a poet and someone who expresses herself creatively, it was really important for us to have room to say our own vows.”

They reported that 150 people attended the event.

Mary and Wyatt have been dating for over four years, and co-host The Manic Episodes Podcast together, which they describe as "a super-gay podcast by super-gay singer-songwriter Mary Lambert and her partner Wyatt about bipolar disorder, queer relationships, and body love".

The pair got engaged in November 2021.